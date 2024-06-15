Albuquerque police arrest 19-year-old for fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 19-year-old Alex Trujillo for a shooting near downtown Albuquerque. APD says Trujillo shot Kevin Moore during a fight in front of a home on Coal Ave. near Central.

New study shows 11% decrease in Albuquerque metro auto thefts

Witnesses told police that Moore confronted Trujillo after Trujillo threw a rock through the window of a car. That’s when Trujillo pulled out a gun and fired. Trujillo was charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.