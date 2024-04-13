Albuquerque officials give update on efforts of community safety interaction team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials say their interaction teams have responded to more than 50 illegal camps each day and average 1,500 interactions a month. They say 40% of homeless people accept some kind of help when offered.

Campers who don’t have 72 hours to leave the area. “Sometimes they might even be hungry, or it’s getting colder or something like that and all of the sudden ‘you know, I would like to go to a shelter, so our biggest effort is to come back in that repeated ask usually eventually they say yes,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

The city says they offer to store belongings for the homeless for up to 90 days.

