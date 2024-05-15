Albuquerque offers sponsorship for some park events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking to bring community events to local parks. The city is even open to sponsoring certain events.

“The City of Albuquerque would like to partner with neighborhood groups, associations, non-profits, and educational institutions to bring community-led arts, culture, and educational programming to City parks,” the city says on their website. “The City’s Parks & Recreation department will sponsor park pop-up organizers who offer a solid plan for small- to medium-size, free public programs in a City park-Such as community picnic, performing arts event, sport/recreation day, movie night, or other art/cultural event. Organizations can apply for a sponsorship to enhance existing programs or events or to help launch new opportunities.”

Survey: 58% of those using ABQ’s 311 service at least ‘satisfied’

If a community event plans on using inflatable bounce houses, alcohol, live bands, or food sales at city parks, event organizers should submit a park use and pop-up agreement at this link.

Most park use agreements are not a reservation, the city notes. Generally, parks cannot be reserved, the city says.

Protestors removed from University of New Mexico campus

The city is now taking applications for summer of 2024. Park pop-up applications should be submitted at least 60 days before the planned event, the city says.

Several park are not open to the park pop-up program. Hyder Park, Mariposa Basin Park, North Domingo Baca Park, Tiguex Park, Ventana Ranch Park are not available for the program, the city says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.