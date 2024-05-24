Albuquerque murder suspects arrested in Alamosa, Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says two people accused of an April murder have been arrested by United States Marshals in Alamosa, Colorado. Euphemia Rivas and Jacob Romero are accused of murdering Alexander DeHerrera at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana on April 19.

Police say the two shot DeHerrera with a shotgun while he was in his car and also hit Rivas’ sister who was dating DeHerrera at the time. Both suspects are facing a charge of murder.

