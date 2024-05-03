Albuquerque mom arrested after special needs son dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is behind bars after police say she starved her special needs son to death. Marcella Montelongo, 23, is in jail after Albuquerque police say she killed her 5-year-old son.

According to the criminal complaint, the Albuquerque Police Department was called to Montelongo’s home in July where her son was unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics were not able to save the boy.

According to Montelongo, her son had cerebral palsy, vision issues, and was non-verbal. An autopsy showed the boy died from starvation and dehydration due to medical neglect. The boy weighed only 13 pounds.

On Wednesday, a judge decided to keep Montelongo in jail until her trial.

