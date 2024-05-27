Albuquerque Memorial Day parade and WW2 memorial unveiling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents gathered Monday for a Memorial Day Parade along Gibson in Albuquerque.

The parade ended at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park. The event concluded with an unveiling of a new World War II memorial that highlights the lives of Ernie Pyle and Bill Mauldin. The $250,000 project was funded by state grants.

