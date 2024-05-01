Albuquerque’s mayor says downtown strip club’s liquor license was revoked

Jordan Honeycutt
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says New Mexico’s Regulation and Licensing Department has revoked Knockouts’ liquor license. The club was the site of a fatal shooting in December when police say a 16-year-old shot to death another patron. Days after the shooting, a city inspection found violations of the club’s license as a sexually oriented business. The city has been trying to close the club ever since.

6th officer resigns APD amid DWI Unit investigation

Mayor Tim Keller sent this statement:

This is a one-two punch, and combined with the City’s prompt action, it’s a powerful demonstration that all of us working together will make our city a safer place.

Mayor Tim Keller

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.