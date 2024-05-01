Albuquerque’s mayor says downtown strip club’s liquor license was revoked

TechCrunch

Amazon may be scaling back its AI-powered Just Walk Out checkout-free tech in its stores in favor of smart shopping carts, but Walmart-owned Sam's Club says it's turning to AI to speed up its own exit technology. Instead of requiring store staff to check members' purchases against their receipts when leaving the store, Sam's Club customers who pay either at a register or through the Scan & Go mobile app can now walk out of the store without having their purchases double-checked. The technology, unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, has now been deployed at over 120 clubs across the U.S., which is 20% of the total number of Sam's Club locations.