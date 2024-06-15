Albuquerque marks Juneteenth with community commemoration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community came together on Saturday in downtown Albuquerque to commemorate Juneteenth. The holiday celebrates the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. On this day, the troops ensured all enslaved people were freed.

Saturday’s event at Civic Plaza honored the community’s ancestors and event reflected on those like Dr. Opal Lee who has continued to put a voice to what the day truly represents. “Her call was to say the people were liberated by Juneteeth. Yes, we have the Fourth of July which liberated our lands, but this day is so special because it liberates our people,” said Neema Picket, Liaison, City of Albuquerque’s Office of Black Community Engagement.

The Black Business Summit was also held at Civic Plaza on Saturday. Juneteenth will be celebrated nationally on Wednesday.

