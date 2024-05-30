Albuquerque man sentenced to five years in prison for killing his father

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who killed his own father is headed to prison. Giovanni Salazar shot and killed his father Eddie Salazar last year at a home near Coors and La Orilla.

New Mexico man admits to accidentally killing girlfriend in 2017

Salazar told the 911 dispatcher the two were fighting and he accidentally shot his father. Salazar pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and on Wednesday was sentenced to five years in prison.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.