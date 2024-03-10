Albuquerque man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal crash

Mar. 9—A young man is facing a vehicular homicide charge after police say he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver, Saturday morning on Albuquerque's West Side.

Franchesca Perdue, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said 20-year-old Isaiah Sena is also charged with reckless driving. She said he is in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and will be booked into jail upon his release.

"This is an ongoing investigation," said Perdue, who did not identify the driver who was killed.

Court records show Sena has been charged with careless driving and speeding twice since December 2022.

On Jan. 25, Sena was cited for speeding 20 miles over the limit and had a plea hearing set for March 22. In 2023, he completed driving school after being cited for speeding and weaving through traffic "without the due regard and safety of others."

On Saturday, officers were called to the two-vehicle crash at Coors and Sevilla NW around 8 a.m., according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Police found a Ford Edge on its side and the body of the driver lying beside it.

Sena was taken to a hospital.

Police said video showed the driver of the Edge had a green light and was turning through the intersection. A Mustang, driven by Sena, could be seen entering the intersection and T-boning the driver's side of the Edge "at a high rate of speed." The impact caused the Edge to roll on its side "and start spinning," according to the complaint.

Police said Sena told them he was headed north on Coors when he started racing another driver. He said he was speeding 75 mph in the 45 mph stretch when he saw the traffic light "turn red."

Sena told police he "was attempting to stop but was unable to due to his excessive speed," according to the complaint.

Perdue, the police spokeswoman, said a witness told police Sena pulled alongside their vehicle and flashed his lights and honked his horn.

"The driver of the other vehicle interpreted this as the driver of the Mustang wanting to race, the second driver did not engage in the behavior," she said.

Perdue said the witness told police Sena then swerved around the vehicles stopped at the red light and crashed into the Edge.