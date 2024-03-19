Albuquerque man charged with vehicular homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Isaiah Sena after police say he ran a red light and crashed into a Ford Edge driven by Philip Garica who was turning onto Coors Blvd. from Sevilla Ave. Garcia died on scene.

Albuquerque Police Department links drug robbery murders to one suspect

The criminal complaint says Sena was in a silver Ford Mustang and attempted to race another car. Police say Sena was traveling at 95 miles per hour before crashing into Garcia at a red light on Coors. The complaint says traffic cameras show the driver of the Edge had a green light and was turning through the intersection before he was t-boned by Sena.

Sena has been charged with vehicular homicide resulting in great bodily harm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.