Albuquerque man charged with sharing child pornography

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a months-long investigation, the New Mexico Department of Justice has arrested an Albuquerque man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material. According to the NMDOJ, 36-year-old Jonathan Anzures was arrested late last week on accusations of distributing child pornography on a network called BitTorrent.

Anzures has been charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material of children under the age of 13. He is currently booked in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

