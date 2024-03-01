Albuquerque man charged with driving drunk in fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after deputies say he drove drunk, crashed into a car, and killed the driver. Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to the crash near Coors and Jimenez River Road.

A witness told deputies, they saw a Ford truck speeding and hitting another vehicle. Officers arrested the driver of the truck, Jesus Moreno, after smelling alcohol on his breath and finding empty alcoholic beverages in his truck. Deputies say Moreno blew over a .16, twice the legal limit.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital where they later died. Moreno is facing a charge of homicide by motor vehicle.

