Albuquerque man arrested for Walgreens robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police claimed he robbed a store at knifepoint Saturday morning.

According to a complaint, Elian Sanchez entered the Walgreens near Gibson and Snow Vista around 7 a.m. Police said he pointed a knife at an employee, demanding money.

Authorities said he was later found and arrested. He is facing several charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon.

