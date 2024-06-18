Albuquerque man arrested in Española on rape charge

Jun. 17—Española police arrested an Albuquerque man Sunday night, a fews days after he was accused of raping and battering a woman in the community of Santa Cruz.

Julio Cesar Fernandez-Olivas, 37, was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on a slew of felony charges.

Fernandez-Olivas faces charges of aggravated assault and battery against a household member, rape, kidnapping, larceny, interference with communications and aggravated burglary.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies alleged in the complaint that early in the morning of June 13, Fernandez-Olivas broke into his ex-girlfriend's residence in Santa Cruz and sexually assaulted her before punching her, breaking her phone and stealing her car.

The pair's child called 911 on Fernandez-Olivas, deputies wrote in the complaint.

His ex-girlfriend told deputies Fernandez-Olivas had grabbed her by the hair, punched her and threatened to kill her with a knife, the complaint states.

The sheriff's office requested help from the public in finding the suspect and the stolen Kia Forte on Thursday. Crimestoppers posted a reward of $1,000 for information leading to Fernandez-Olivas' arrest.

Española police took Fernandez-Olivas into custody Sunday evening, and he was booked into the jail around 10:30 p.m., sheriff's office spokeswoman Denise Womack-Avila said.