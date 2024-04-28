Albuquerque man, arrested for 4th DWI, asks to return to work as bartender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments an Albuquerque man is arrested by a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy for a suspected DWI, but this isn’t his first time getting caught drinking and driving behind the wheel.

Deputy: “How much have you had to drink tonight, brother?”

Driver: “Honestly, one beer.”

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Hammerel is shown speaking with a driver he just pulled over in northwest Albuquerque, near Alameda and Ellison, back on April 10. The deputy followed a black Ford Fusion, who police claimed didn’t use turn signals, and pulled the driver over.

“I just noticed coming off of Ellison there – no turn signals,” said Deputy Hammerel. “You made it onto Alameda – no turn signals.”

When asked for documents, the driver handed the deputy unsigned registration and expired car insurance, according to the criminal complaint. After speaking with the driver, later identified as Cody Bradley, the deputy claimed he could smell alcohol coming from his breath, was slurring his speech, and had bloodshot eyes.

Video: Man flees BCSO deputies in car chase, hits SUV with family in it

“Can I check your eyes really quick?” asked the deputy. “Just take your glasses off for me.”

Bradley agreed to a field sobriety test. The deputy stated in his report that Bradley appeared to be unstable at times and performed poorly. He was placed under arrest at the scene and taken to a Bernalillo County Sherrif’s Office substation.

“Based on what you’ve said, what I’ve seen, they don’t match up, and you don’t appear to be safe to drive, and I have an obligation to make sure you’re safe, and the public is safe,” Deputy Hammerel explained. Bradley agreed to give two breath tests. Both came back above the legal limit. He was booked for his 4th DWI.

Bradley was released the next day under conditions he could not enter any liquor establishments. According to court documents, Bradley works as a bartender and has recently asked for looser conditions for his release, requesting to be allowed to go to his place of work and serve alcohol.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.