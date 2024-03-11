Albuquerque man accused of stealing vehicle with victim’s kid inside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars because he’s accused of stealing someone’s vehicle with kids inside.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim left his car running near Yale and Kathryn with his son and his son’s friend inside. Authorities said Reuben Maestas jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

According to documents, one of the kids was able to escape when the victim’s friend tried to stop the car. However, police claimed Maestas was still able to drive off with the victim’s son.

The victim reportedly tracked his car to a motel near Coors and Iliff where he and friends blocked the car in and held down maestas until officers arrived. Maestas is facing a long list of charges, including kidnapping.

