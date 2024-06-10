Albuquerque Junior Police Academy accepting participants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is accepting applications for its Junior Police Academy.

The academy is open to kids between ages 14 and 17. APD said the goal is to provide youth with an honest inside look into the police academy with classroom lectures, hands-on activities, and more.

The junior academy will start on June 24 at 8 a.m. and will run until June 28. See application information here.

