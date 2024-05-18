Albuquerque Islamic Center hosts health fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Islamic center in Albuquerque offered free health resources to different communities on Saturday. The Islamic Center held its first health and wellness fair, offering free blood glucose testings, blood screenings, and even a chance for people to donate blood.

These wildly viral hand sanitizers are actually worth the hype

Organizers say they wanted to offer resources to under-served communities like refugees or immigrants. “It’s important because people don’t have a lot of access to health resources, and it’s difficult to get there if you don’t know what you’re missing. So by coming to this fair, you have an idea of what you can get and what you need,” said Dua Hussain from theAlzahra Islamic Center’s organizing committee. “And it’s accessible to the public, it’s easy to get this information.”

The Islamic Center hopes the fair will be the first of many future health and wellness fairs.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.