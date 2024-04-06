Albuquerque’s housing voucher program running into funding delay obstacles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city program that helps people get permanent housing is running into challenges when it comes to making rent payments on time, and it’s putting some of the most vulnerable tenants at risk of being evicted.

Housing vouchers are one of the ways the city is pushing to find housing for everyone in the metro. One of those voucher programs, Permanent Supportive Housing, pays a portion, or all of a tenant’s rent while they go through treatment for physical or behavioral health issues, including addiction.

“If they’re in permanent supportive housing, there is ongoing assistance that comes with that through the agency,” said Katie Simon, Public Information Officer for the City of Albuquerque’s Health, Housing, and Homelessness Department.

The city reimburses non-profit organizations that pay the rent for tenants in the program. In most cases, those funds come with strict requirements and a lot of paperwork. “So, now you have vouchers that come at you with all different ties, they’re not the same,” said Chuck Sheldon, CEO of T & C Management, a property management company in Albuquerque.

One non-profit says, getting the approved funding to pay landlords for their clients sometimes gets delayed, and the bills begin to pile up. “Any wrench in that system, any delay in the flow, truly impacts on a deep level,” said Laura Chavez, CEO and President of Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico. “Because it’s such a domino effect, you have such a snowball effect on each and every one of those parties involved.”

And a big risk is the tenant getting evicted, which one property manager says he’s had to do dozens of times as delayed payments climbed into the thousands. “Now you have a difficult situation because your mortgage doesn’t stop, your employees’ salaries don’t stop,” Sheldon explained.

Those involved with the program say a more streamlined approach would help. Such as simplifying the approval process to receive funds. The city, however, says those processes are in place to make sure taxpayer money is being spent properly. “There are requirements for reporting, there are requirements for monitoring, and our agencies understand this,” Simon said. “These regulations are there for a reason.”

However, the city says they are looking at a possible pilot program, working more closely with those providing services and housing. “We have been thinking creatively the last year or so, with collaboration with city council, about how we can support those relationships a little bit better,” Simon added.

Those involved, say they support new ideas like this. “Loosen some of the bureaucratic tape to get these things done and addressed,” Sheldon said. “Truly collaborate on how these programs work, that’s the only way we’re going to really effectively address these barriers that we all face,” Chavez added.

That program is expected to be rolled out sometime this spring.

