Albuquerque health-social service center renamed after influential woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The East Central Health and Social Service Center has a new namesake.

The city has named the facility on Zuni near Louisiana after late city Councilor Ruth Adams, the first woman to represent District 6.

“Many people have contributed to making Albuquerque what it is today, and we’re helping share their stories so that generations to come know about the important work they’ve done to make our city a better place,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Ruth Adams made a lasting impact on our community and helped shape the way our city takes care of people who need help.”

The city said she was a strong advocate for bringing resources to the International District, including the health and social service center, which offers food boxes, a clothing bank, eviction prevention, and utility assistance.

“I stand on the shoulders of past District 6 Councilors like Ruth Adams,” said Councilor Nicole Rogers. “She was a fierce, outspoken advocate for our community and hoped to be known as a truth-teller just like ‘Ruth the Truth,’ as she was often called. The renaming of the East Central Health and Social Service Center is fitting because Councilor Adams was determined to make the central mission of her tenure to improve the lives of the people who lived in the SE neighborhoods.”

Councilor Adams’ daughters, Liz and Mary, joined the city on Friday for the dedication.

