Albuquerque golf app offers deals, scorekeeping, other features

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Springtime is here, and so is tee time as golfers in New Mexico gear up to hit the courses.

The Parks and Recreation Department is reminding people about their “Golf ABQ” app, helping golfers in Albuquerque stay on top of their game.

The application helps with scorekeeping, GPS yardage, news and events, and even exclusive deals.

The app is free on iOS and Android.

