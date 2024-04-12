Albuquerque’s first 80° day possible Friday, but with more wind

Warmer weather will continue to move into New Mexico through the weekend. Windier weather returns on Friday.

You almost could not get a more perfect spring day in New Mexico today. Skies were sunny with warm temperatures and little to no wind. This will change starting Friday though. Even warmer temperatures will return Friday afternoon, with Albuquerque potentially seeing its first 80° day of the year. Winds will be a little breezier Friday afternoon, with south-southwesterly winds gusting 25 to 40 mph. The wind, warm weather and dry air will bring an elevated fire danger to central and northeastern parts of New Mexico through Friday evening.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend for parts of New Mexico. Parts of southeastern New Mexico could even hit 90° Sunday afternoon. Winds will actually relax a little this weekend, with gusts up to 35 mph at most – relatively light by spring standards.

A storm system will move across New Mexico on Monday. This storm won’t bring much in the way of moisture. It will bring chances for spotty rain showers to western and northern New Mexico, along with southwest Colorado. The big story from this storm will be the winds. Gusts up to 65 mph will be possible Monday afternoon, causing areas of blowing dust and a high fire danger. Temperatures will also be cooler Monday afternoon, but mainly closer to normal for this time of year. Winds will die down Monday night.

Warmer weather will return again staring Tuesday. Winds on Tuesday will be light, but still gusty in eastern New Mexico. Breezy afternoon winds will continue into the middle of next week with more spring-like weather sticking around.

