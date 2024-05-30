Albuquerque Fire Rescue says park space will be part of new fire facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last year, the city’s been hashing out how it will build a major new fire facility on the site of the old Coronado Park, while also promising a half-acre green space. Now, neighbors are getting a clearer picture of how they’ll do it.

Back in 2023, former Councilor Isaac Benton said, “There’s history of removing parks, as opposed to building them.” Benton expressed concern about the loss of green space near Wells Park with the permanent closure of Coronado Park.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue has since promised to build a new training center at the old park, but after seeing some initial designs, Councilor Benton also made sure last year to pass a resolution forcing AFR to build a half-acre park at the site. “The plans I’ve seen of the fire facility have some veggies growing around the perimeter of the buildings, but it doesn’t really look to me like a park,” said Benton in 2023.

“One of our biggest concerns is with so many big fire trucks coming and going on that property, we do want to make sure whatever space is included for a park or a green space is safe for the public to use,” said Chief Emily Jaramillo, Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Some neighbors are wondering if the city will follow through with its promise. “Ultimately at this point, it kind of already has become an afterthought, because they’ve designed the fire station without really considering that space in terms of how they’ve oriented the fire station on the property,” said Doreen McKnight, President of Wells Park Neighborhood Association.

Wednesday, neighbors shared with KRQE News 13 the latest plans the city has filed for review showing a small green space at the corner of 2nd and Indian School. Newer City Councilor for the area, Joaquin Baca, says he’ll see that the park promise is fulfilled.”Any time you take from the community you’ve got to give back an equal measure…and so, as I said, I’m committed to making sure that happens,” said Councilor Joaquin Baca, District 2.

Those park plans shared with neighbors will be reviewed by a City Commission next month. AFR says it is still trying to finalize funding for the entire site. However, they’re hopeful to break ground on at least part of the project by the winter. AFR says once the park is designed and built, it will be managed by Parks and Recreation.

