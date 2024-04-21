Albuquerque Fire Rescue saves a cat tangled in engine bay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters were called to help a cat that was stuck – only, this cat wasn’t in a tree.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue got the call for an animal rescue on Friday. When they arrived, a little cat was stuck under the hood near the car’s engine.

The tight wiring and crooked hoses had him trapped for more than 24 hours.

First responders were able to get the feline out of the sticky situation without any damage to the car or the cat.

