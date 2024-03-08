Albuquerque Fire Rescue investigating travel trailer fire in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating a fire near Wyoming and Zuni. Crews say a travel trailer caught fire but was under control within minutes.

One person was transported to the hospital for injuries and one dog was found dead in the trailer. Crews say the travel trailer was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

