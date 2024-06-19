Albuquerque Fire Rescue hopes to adopt video platform to help with 911 calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video calls with 911 dispatchers may soon be a reality in Albuquerque. The city’s fire rescue agency is looking to launch a new online video platform that they hope will help free up firefighter paramedics in the field. “This would give our dispatchers the ability to actually see the patient on scene,” said AFR’s EMS Division Chief Chris Ortiz.

Ortiz said the department hopes to adopt a program that would allow dispatchers to see a 911 call in real time before crews even arrive on the scene. “They can’t see the dispatcher on the other side but the dispatcher can see them and in that it will give a frame that will give the patient’s heart rate and respiratory rate,” said Ortiz.

With a smartphone, the 911 caller would get a link to a website from a dispatcher. That link would then launch a live video call inside of the browser. Some patients don’t need medical transportation, so the system helps identify if they need medical care, or if they can simply be taken to urgent care.

The program is called GoodSAM and even has AI technology that measures a caller’s vital signs. “With that you have the location of the caller, and you can then see what they see to get an idea of what the situation is. You can then deploy the proper resource or manage the patient through that immediately,” said GoodSAM Co-Founder, Mark Wilson.

AFR is looking to contract with the platform developed in the UK. It would cost the city around $120,000 a year but requires no additional staff. AFR would be the first in the state with the technology. The department is considered one of the busiest departments in the country. They responded to over 97,000 calls last year. They hope GoodSAM could help free up resources.

“If we can reduce the number of unit responses and treat people appropriately in place, we feel like it will help reduce some of those additional responses and keep those units available for true emergencies,” said Ortiz.

The system can also translate more than 100 different languages. If the city council approves the contract, AFR hopes to start the training for the system in August and have it up and running by the end of the year.

