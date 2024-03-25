Albuquerque Fire Rescue: 3 employees arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) employees were arrested for DWI in separate cases, the department said. AFR said the workers were off-duty when they were arrested.

AFR said Driver Angelo Abeyta, Driver Rane Hanni, and Firefighter Mateo Keyohara were placed on administrative leave “pending the outcome” of an investigation.

“Albuquerque Fire Rescue takes off-duty incidents seriously. These actions are not representative of the mission of AFR and do not align with the standards and expectations the department holds for the members of Albuquerque Fire Rescue,” said Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo. “The department is conducting an internal investigation and are fully cooperating with law enforcement.”

The department is investigating internally.

