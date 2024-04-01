Albuquerque family in search of vehicle that killed their daughter in hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is still looking for answers months after police said their daughter was killed in a hit-and-run last year.

“This is the area right here, where the arrow is, the line right here is where her body lay and rest in peace,” said Michelle Chopito, pointing at a part of the road where her daughter, Krystal Miller died.

She’s pleading with the community to help find her daughter’s killer.

“I just ask that you please turn yourself in – wherever you are out there,” Chopito said.

According to police, Miller was walking north on Pennsylvania St. near Mountain Rd. in northeast Albuquerque on August 7, 2023, when she was hit by a vehicle.

“I just broke down crying right here, and I’ve been crying ever since, and it’s going to take a while to heal from all this, me and the family,” Chopito explained.

Documents said police arrived at the scene where they found Miller unresponsive in the middle of the road on Pennsylvania St. with severe injuries. Medical attention arrived shortly after, but Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a witness saw a dark-colored sedan leave the area after the collision happened. Months later, there’s still no lead suspect in the case.

“We don’t know who this person is,” added Chopito.

The family said Miller was heading towards her mother’s house after not seeing the family for several weeks. She leaves behind 5 children. Miller’s family is asking anyone with information that could help with the case to come forward.

“Please, don’t hesitate just to call for a tip; help the community in this time of crisis,” said Christopher Chopito, Miller’s younger brother.

The family said they asked if neighbors or businesses in the area picked up the vehicle on any cameras, but any footage was blocked by trees or was too low quality.

