Albuquerque Family Advocacy Center gets a big donation from Victoria’s Secret

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a nearly quarter-million-dollar donation of crucial supplies that’s expected to be a lifeline for New Mexico women who’ve faced the trauma of sexual assault.

Albuquerque’s Family Advocacy Center is celebrating a major donation from Victoria’s Secret. “We look for those donations all the time. Out of all clothing donations or food donations socks and underwear’s are always the last donations we will receive,” said Bev McMillan, Family Advocacy Center Manager coordinator, United Way.

Story continues below

Eight boxes arrived Wednesday morning with 1,224 bras, 5,615 underwear, 990 tops and 770 bottoms, worth $218,278.49.

The donation comes after the Rape Crisis Center called Victoria’s Secret back in October hoping they could help with a donation. The center says the clothing and undergarments are a major help for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Before Wednesday’s donation the center had just three bras left. The center says they hope the donations will last for about a year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.