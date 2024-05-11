Albuquerque elementary school teacher honored by McDonald’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque elementary school teacher was recognized for her role in the community for Teacher Appreciation Week. Michelle Maynez, a 3rd grade dual language teacher at Dolores Gonzales Elementary, became the fifth educator to be awarded by McDonald’s.

She was nominated by her students who say she is a wonderful teacher and love the way she teaches class and what she gives back to the community. “It just touched my heart. Because teaching, I’ve been teaching for almost 30 years and it’s getting a lot tougher. Knowing that they respect me in that way, in a time where there’s not a lot of respect in the classroom, just really made my day and my whole year and my whole life,” said Maynez.

She received a prize package from McDonald’s while her students all got coupons for Happy Meals.

