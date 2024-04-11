Albuquerque drivers reminded to slow down in school zones after crossing guard was nearly hit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque Public School students return to the classroom, the city wants to remind people to slow down in school zones. This comes after a crossing guard was nearly hit by a speeding driver just a few weeks ago.

“We see a lot of drivers that are going way too fast,” said Rob Burford, lead crossing guard for the southeast and northeast heights.

Once 3:30 hits outside Bel Air Elementary off Candelaria, among the sounds of excited kiddos are high-pitched whistles from crossing guard Pam Croft telling drivers to slow down. “I whistle at them and then I do this motion to slow down,” said Croft.

When the lights are flashing, drivers are supposed to slow to fifteen miles per hour. “A lot of people don’t see that when they’re looking at their phones or looking at something else in their car and they realize when the crossing guard blows their whistle at them, you’ll see that look on their face that surprised look like ‘oh my gosh’,” said Burford.

Burford says that can lead to dangerous situations. “There was an incident that happened earlier this spring semester where the vehicle went through the crossing while the crossing guard was still in there,” said Burford.

Burford says the guard stumbled back to get out of the way, tripping and smacking her head on the sidewalk. The driver drove off. “They need to be mindful and if there’s a crossing guard out in the crosswalk they need to stop,” said Burford.

Thankfully, Burford says that guard is doing okay but she’s not the only one. “Early this school year back in August, one of our crossing guards was side-swiped by the passenger side mirror,” said Burford.

Even on a normal day, Croft says the job isn’t easy. “They yell, they call us names. I’ve heard every name in the book,” said Croft but she says there are better moments that keep her going. “We do get a lot of people that do say they appreciate us they drive by with thumbs up we get a lot of people that wave at us.”

Burford says they see more speeding in school zones after long breaks like summer and spring break.

