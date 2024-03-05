Albuquerque defense attorney speaks on tipping off FBI about possible APD corruption

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal investigation into the Albuquerque Police Department’s DWI unit started with two people who knew something wasn’t right and came forward. They took their stories about corrupt APD officers to long-time Albuquerque attorney Daymon Ely who was alarmed and took the information to the FBI.

He says he was contacted separately by the man and woman who shared a similar story about a scheming involving APD. “The day they came in, and I let the FBI know. And I didn’t contact APD because they obviously have a conflict,” said Ely.

Related Coverage:

Ely can’t give specific details including when he contacted the feds. “I have to be careful about what I’m saying in terms of… because there hasn’t even been an indictment yet,” said Ely.

He did say the two people shared similar stories to what News 13 first reported in January. News 13 has learned a federal investigation into APD’s DWI unit centers on accusations that officers were taking bribes to get DWI cases dropped. “I was outraged. I mean, I should be. We should all be outraged,” Ely said.

Recording: Albuquerque DWI suspect says he was offered a ‘guarantee’ for $8,500

Ely doesn’t know if his tips to the feds uncovered the corruption case. “The important thing is, I don’t know if I was the first, I have no idea to contact them. No idea, but I did think it was the right thing to do,” said Ely.

APD has placed six officers on leave with two resigning. The feds also raised the office of Defense Attorney Thomas Clear. Since they’re all under investigation, the Bernalillo County District Attorney was forced to dismiss more than 200 DWI cases tied to the officers since their credibility was called into question. “He’s a guardian of the criminal justice system. He’s got to convince the public, the District Attorney, that the system has integrity, and by doing it quickly, swiftly, he did the right thing. So I applaud him for it,” said Ely.

Ely, a former state representative has spent 35 years suing attorneys. “Here I am, you know, going after bad lawyers right day to day for the past decades. You would think I’d be very cynical. It’s exactly the opposite. I think most people most cops, most lawyers are trying to do a good job,” said Ely.

None of the officers have been formally accused or charged. The DA’s Office is still reviewing cases. Two more cases were dropped last week including one from 2014.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.