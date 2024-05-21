Albuquerque copper thief suspect remains in custody

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper wiring will remain behind bars. Police say, last year, Brian Robinson hit several businesses in the metro area, causing more than $100,000 worth of damage.

Albuquerque man sentenced to 32 years in prison for deadly road rage incident

Police say the copper he’s accused of stealing in those instances was worth more than $50,000. On Tuesday, a judge agreed to keep Robinson in custody through his trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for later this week.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.