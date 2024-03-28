Albuquerque climbs into the 70s later this week

Drier and warmer weather has returned to New Mexico today. This warming trend will continue into the end of the week.

Much drier and warmer weather returned to most of New Mexico Wednesday. The warming trend will continue through Friday all across New Mexico. Albuquerque should finally see its first 70° day of the year Friday afternoon. Winds will also be breezy across much of the state into Friday, with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. This will bring an elevated fire danger to the eastern half of the state starting Friday. Temperatures will stay warmer than average into the weekend, with stronger winds developing on Easter Sunday. Wind gusts Sunday afternoon could reach 55+ mph in parts of New Mexico. By Sunday night, rain and snow will start moving into the Four Corners.

Our next storm moves into New Mexico by Monday. A cold front will sweep across the state from the west Monday morning. This will bring rain and higher elevation snow along and behind the front through Monday evening. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue into Tuesday with much cooler air. Drier weather returns again though next Wednesday, along with warmer temperatures.

