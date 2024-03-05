Albuquerque City Councilors pass measure speeding up demolition of problem properties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors approved a measure to speed up the process for demolishing problem properties. Right now, dilapidated homes and commercial buildings go through administrative hearing then need approval from city council before the city can tear them down.

Albuquerque City Council rejects proposal for outside investigation into APD Chief’s crash

According to City Councilor Brooke Bassan, that last step has caused many cases to drag on needlessly, sometimes for months. Under her newly passed measure, council will no longer weigh in unless there’s an appeal. She says the nuisance abatement process will still take more than a year or more which is ample time for owners to clean up their property.

“For us to say we want to clean up our city, I absolutely believe that this bill will help smooth that out a little bit while also making sure we keep property rights in the balance,” said Councilor Bassan.

Councilors Dan Lewis and Klarissa Peña voted against the measure arguing it’s appropriate to take extra time with these decisions. The measure passed on a 7-2 vote.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.