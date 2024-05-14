Albuquerque city councilor speaks out on proposed change to immigrant-friendly policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque councilor is speaking out against a proposed change to the city’s immigrant-friendly policy. The amendment, introduced by Councilors Brooke Bassan and Renee Grout would allow the city to assist or enforce federal immigration laws if an immigrant commits a violent crime like murder or felony drug charges. Proponents say it is another way for the city to fight ongoing crime.

However, another councilor, Tammy Fiebelkorn, joined immigrant advocates at a rally on Civic Plaza on Monday afternoon to oppose the measure. “And now, for political points… and let’s be clear there is no reason for this except for political points. We are putting this at risk of backsliding out on our immigrant-friendly policy,” said Fiebelkorn.

The amendment was on the agenda for Monday night’s Finance and Government Operations Committee.

