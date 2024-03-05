Albuquerque City Council rejects proposal for outside investigation into APD Chief’s crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors rejected a proposal calling for an independent investigation in the crash involving Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina. The chief said he was on his way to a news conference last month when he says he heard a gunshot and drove against the light into an intersection hitting and badly injuring another driver.

The department has said it is conducting its own investigation. The proposal from City Councilor Louie Sanchez would have asked an outside agency like New Mexico State Police or Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. “It would help the public’s view of the department, enhance it, by allowing an independent to oversee and help out,” said City Councilor Dan Champine.

Other city councilors questioned council’s authority to make such a request and argued for letting the process play out. The proposal failed on a 5-4 vote

