Albuquerque City Council rejects proposal to alter immigrant-friendly policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cheers went up in the Albuquerque City Council chamber as councilors rejected a controversial move to dial back parts of the city’s immigrant-friendly policy. The policy prevents the city from helping federal officers enforce immigration laws.

The bill, introduced by Councilors Brook Bassan and Renee Grout, would have created an exception if an immigrant is charged with a violent felony, human trafficking, or drug trafficking.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester joined immigration advocates inside city council chambers and outside city hall on Monday calling on councilors to keep the current policy intact. “This amendment will not make Albuquerque any safer. instead, it will produce conditions that will further affect public safety for all its residents,” said Archbishop Wester.

Councilors voted 5-4 against the change.

