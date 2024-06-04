Albuquerque City Council decides how to spend funds from sale of dog park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council has decided where funds from the sale of Coronado Dog Park in northwest Albuquerque will go. The city said they will use the money to add new amenities in the area, like a new dog park a few blocks away, as part of the Wells Park Neighborhood Trees and Beautification Project.

Two months ago, city councilors declared the park not essential and put the lot up for sale. Any remaining funds will be invested into the parks and recreation in City Council District Two.

