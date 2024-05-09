Albuquerque City Council allows development in neighborhood to move forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors have unanimously denied the appeal of a City of Albuquerque Environmental Planning Commission decision for a ten-acre development in a westside neighborhood. The site plans to have more than a dozen townhomes, a cannabis retailer, offices, and restaurants.

Neighbors in the Bosque del Acres neighborhood told KRQE News 13 they aren’t against development happening nearby but say the project is becoming more invasive than they expected. Monday night’s decision means the project can move forward despite objections from neighbors.

