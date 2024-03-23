Albuquerque burglary suspect shot by homeowner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) have arrested a man they say broke into a home and was then shot by the homeowner. Joseph Rivera, 32, will be charged with burglary, attempting to commit a felony, and stolen vehicle charges when he is released from the hospital.

APD says on Thursday, they located a stolen vehicle being driven by Rivera in the Valley Area Command and deflated the tires of the vehicle with stop sticks. Rivera continued to drive on the rims after the tires were deflated. The vehicle then crashed in the area of Candelaria Rd. and Rio Grande Blvd.

Officials say Rivera fled the car and fled on foot. Within five minutes, APD received a 911 call where the caller was telling dispatch there was a male inside her home who had broken in. The caller gave a description that matched Rivera.

Police say Rivera was demanding the homeowner give him her car keys. Rivera took the keys and the homeowner locked the front door behind Rivera after he left. She then went into her bedroom and armed herself. When Rivera returned into the home demanding more keys, the homeowner told him to leave but he refused.

The homeowner then shot Rivera once and tended to Rivera’s wound until officers arrived. Rivera was taken to a local hospital. He will be taken into custody and charged after he is released.

