Albuquerque brewery hosts event to benefit turtle conservation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque brewery held an event on Sunday to benefit the Turtle Survival Alliance.

The New Mexico Herpetological Society, Amigos de la Sevilleta, and Canteen Brewhouse hosted the event at the brewhouse. There was live music by The Squash Blossom Boys, a specialty beer release, and new merchandise.

Proceeds from the sale of Low ‘n’ Slow Kolsch and Low ‘n’ Slow merchandise went to support the Turtle Survival Alliance’s mission to protect and restore populations of turtles around the world.

“Pretty much wherever there’s water, you’re going to find turtles. But box turtles are pretty ubiquitous throughout the state,” said Josh Butler, a volunteer for the Turtle Survival Alliance. “But mostly it’s the freshwater turtle species that are in dire need.

Butler added that Big Ben Slider and Western River Cooters are in need of conservation efforts, especially in New Mexico.

