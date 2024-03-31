Albuquerque-based group works to rescue, rehabilitate animals across the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, shelters struggle to accommodate the influx of animals. However, one nonprofit organization is making a difference by rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need, providing them with a second chance at life.

Cross My Paws Animal Rescue, established in 2019, has become a beacon of hope for countless animals across the state. Led by volunteers like Lani Nash, the organization has already rescued over 6,000 animals, offering them a safe haven away from the streets and overcrowded shelters.

“We’re overloaded at this point,” Nash explained, highlighting the dire situation facing many shelters in the state. “A 23% euthanasia rate in this state—it’s gotta go down. It’s got to go down.”

One of the recent rescue cases undertaken by Cross My Paws involves two dogs named Kanga and Dozer, who were trapped in a cage for so long that their legs became deformed. Despite their challenges, the organization is providing them with physical therapy and the care they need to recover.

Events like “Bikes and Coffee” at the Old Town Farm have become instrumental in helping Cross My Paws raise awareness and find forever homes for their rescued animals. When they partner with local businesses and engage with the community, it allows the organization to expand its reach and connect with potential adopters.

“We have to get out and be seen,” Nash emphasized. “And we have to have the dogs come out and be seen for people to know that we even exist.”

Even the youngest members of the community are getting involved in the rescue efforts. Volunteers, like Maya Craft and Wren Valdez, are passionate about providing love and care to the animals, ensuring that each one has a positive experience while awaiting adoption.

“These are puppies who we’ve found on the streets, garbage cans, usually just in houses abandoned,” Craft explained. “And we just want them to know that if they need therapy, if they need someone to call a friend, this is the place that they should go to.”

