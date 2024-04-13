Albertville woman to participate in America’s longest relay run for MS

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A North Alabama native is set to take part in America’s longest relay run for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Motivated by her brother’s diagnosis, Megan Hazen will run in solidarity in support of those living with MS.

Hazen is preparing to participate in the 3,260-mile relay run. The yearly charity effort is put on by MS Run The US, a non-profit raising awareness and funds for those impacted by the disease.

‘It was a tragic beginning, but the ending has been very sweet’: Baker looks back as she prepares to open first storefront

“My brother was active in mountain biking and he had that taken away from him,” Hazen explained.

Her brother Zach was diagnosed with MS in 2007. In 2021, her sister Ashley ran in his honor and now, Megan is following in her footsteps.

“It’s not talked about enough. My biggest goal with this project is to raise more awareness and bring it to people’s attention of how many people are affected by multiple sclerosis,” Hazen said.

The Albertville native tells News 19 her journey will include a six-day run from Nevada to Utah.

Alabama A&M University announces new campus security measures, security K-9

With community support, she’s raised nearly $15,000 toward the non-profit’s fundraising efforts this year alone. Seeing the difficulties her brother deals with is why she’s taking part.

“Seeing him struggle with his daily life, things that people take for granted like when we communicate with each other texting lots of times he’ll send a voice message instead because it’s so hard,” Hazen said.

Ashley Schneider began the organization in 2009 after her mother’s diagnosis.

She explained how the over $3.4 million raised since it began has been placed toward research, but it also helps people with MS obtain things like wheelchairs and ramps to fit their needs.

“The significance of doing this is creating a supportive community in which we understand that the disease is challenging and that it’s difficult, but we have the power to do something about it,” Schneider told News 19.

Hazen has participated in a number of charity runs in the past, but this time around is even more special. She’ll be running for 153 miles with her brother Zach on her mind.

“He inspires me to keep fighting and we’re all here for him,” she said. “He’s a warrior and I just don’t want him to forget how many people are proud of him and who he is.”

Her journey will begin on April 23 and will conclude on April 28. A link to donate toward Hazen’s efforts can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.