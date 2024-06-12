A Walker County man was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision with a Marshall County man in Cullman County, according to a news release from the Decatur Post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division.

Wayne K. Ferguson, 44, of Dora, died when his 2000 Chevrolet S10 collided with a 2021 GMC Sierra driven by Fernando Garcia-Hernandez, 38, of Albertville, shortly after 8 a.m. near the 253-mile marker on Alabama Highway 69, about 4 miles northeast of Cullman.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Two passengers in the GMC, Johnathan Gallegos-Torres, 21, of Albertville, and a 17-year-old, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Albertville man involved in fatal crash in Cullman County