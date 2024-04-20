Albertville City Schools names 1st principal for Innovation Academy

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Albertville Innovation Academy officially has its first principal, the city’s school system announced.

On Tuesday, the Albertville Board of Education voted unanimously to make Tyler Reeves the school’s principal.

“We are thrilled to announce Tyler Reeves as the inaugural principal of the Albertville Innovation Academy,” Albertville Superintendent Dr. Bart Reeves said. “Tyler’s dedication to education and his deep understanding of our community’s needs make him the perfect fit to lead this innovative initiative.”

Reeves has worked in education for 21 years and is wrapping up his tenth year as an administrator at Albertville High School, according to the school system.

Previously, Reeves was the administrator of the former ACS Freshman Academy before becoming an assistant principal in 2016. He also served as athletic director from 2016-2021.

Albertville City Schools (ACS) said Reeves earned his bachelor’s degree from Shorter University, then went on to earn his master’s and educational specialists degrees from the University of Alabama in educational leadership.

Reeves taught social studies and coached baseball and football at various schools prior to going into administration, including McIntosh County Academy in Darien, Ga., Oak Mountain High School, Albertville Middle School and Albertville High School.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the principal of the Albertville Innovation Academy,” said Reeves. As an alumnus of Albertville High School, I am deeply committed to the success of our students and the continued growth of our community. I look forward to working with our dedicated faculty and staff to provide an innovative learning environment where every student can thrive academically and professionally.”

The Innovation Academy will serve as a technical education hub for students in its district, and it “is focused on achieving the highest level of student success in an innovative environment that promotes academic excellence and applied career focus through unique partnerships with higher education, government and industry.”

Initially, ACS says it will offer 14 pathways at the school:

additive manufacturing

advertising design

television production

animal science

building and construction

plant science

cybersecurity

emergency medicine

patient care

sports medicine

precision machining

teaching and training

welding

work-based learning

School officials say the facility for the academy is expected to be completed by the end of May and it will open in August.

