Albertson heirs fought a Boise development that would hurt their views. Now it’s back

After nearly five years and a fight with the Albertson family heirs, a 200-unit condominium complex along the Boise River Greenbelt could soon rise again.

The four-building complex, coined Trapper’s Island, would be built at 3600 W. Americana Terrace next to Kathryn Albertson Park. The development would create a “highly amenitized, urban neighborhood along the Greenbelt,” according to a narrative statement submitted to the city in December.

Boise’s Douglas Jayo and his company, Jayo Holdings, plan 46 one-bedroom, 92 two-bedroom and 62 three-bedroom units and 343 parking spots on 7.4 acres that are now vacant.

The vision of the project is to “provide higher-end and luxury housing options for empty nesters, professionals and urban-oriented families,” according to the narrative.

“The site is advantageously situated among some of Boise’s best open and natural spaces — the Greenbelt, Boise River and Kathryn Albertson Park,” according to the narrative. “The proposed Trapper Island condominium project offers sweeping views of the Owyhees, BSU campus, Bogus Basin Recreational Area and Foothills as well as downtown.”

This aerial rendering shows the buildings looking northeast with Kathryn Albertson Park at bottom right and the red Boise River Greenbelt Truss Bridge on left.

A long fight over Boise housing

The development may seem familiar to some Boise residents.

Jayo Holdings originally proposed building 104 condos at the same site in 2007, but the project fell apart because of the Great Recession, according to prior Idaho Statesman reporting.

Another attempt in 2019 faced a fight over building height that involved the Boise City Council, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and heirs to the Albertsons family, who said the buildings would affect views of downtown and the Boise Foothills from their homes on the north edge of Depot Bench, according to prior Statesman reporting.

This rendering shows the view from a balcony overlooking a potential public plaza, at bottom center.

Joe and Jamie Scott, the grandson and great-granddaughter of Albertsons founder Joe Albertson and his wife, Kathryn Albertson, argued that Trapper’s Island would also damage the integrity of the Greenbelt and the serenity of Kathryn Albertson Park, according to prior Statesman reporting.

The project included 304 units spread between five buildings when the Planning and Zoning Commission approved it in 2019.

Jayo Holdings requested to build up to 83 feet, while the Scotts requested they keep the buildings to 45 feet. The commission took the middle ground, approving 63 feet.

Both sides appealed to the Boise City Council, which increased the building height to 70 feet. The Scotts then went to court. In 2020, District Judge Patrick Miller ruled that the Planning and Zoning Commission had reasonably justified its 63-foot limit and the City Council had not. That ruling wasn’t what either side wanted.

Shellan Rodriguez of Boise’s SMR Development, who is working with Jayo on the complex, wrote in a letter to the city saying the 63-foot height restriction didn’t “provide the level of design or livability” the developers envisioned and affected the number of units they could build.

And, because of fire access issues, they had to drop from 304 units to 200 units, according to Lindsay Moser, communications manager for Boise’s Planning and Development Services Department.

“We had to do a redesign on everything,” Jayo told the Statesman by phone.

This rendering shows a proposed pool for residents.

A new path through Boise’s new zoning code

The complex went back on ice, but the developers saw a chance to restore the 70-foot height under Boise’s new zoning code, which went into effect on Dec. 1.

The land was converted under the new code from C-3 Commercial Service zoning, which allowed buildings only up to 45 feet high — unless developers received a height exception — to MX-3 Mixed Use zoning, which allows buildings to reach 70 feet with no height exception required.

“(It) was a benefit for us to wait until then,” Jayo said by phone.

Jayo Holdings is getting ready to submit an application under the new code for the redesigned Trapper’s Island in the next few weeks. The developers are scheduled to meet with the city’s Planning and Development Services Department March 21.

As is, the project would go through Boise’s Design Review Commission and would not need to go through the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission or the City Council, Moser said.

New design plans for the development — still at just 200 units, because of the fire-access issue — show four, six-story buildings with a clubhouse, community room, pool and public plaza on the west side of the property. A second plaza and play area would be on the southeastern edge.

The public plazas would include food options to grab a coffee, beer or snack along the Greenbelt, according to the narrative.

Parking would take up the first two floors of each building, while bikers and pedestrians would have access to the Greenbelt along with short- and long-term bicycle storage. Valley Regional Transit bus stops are located to the east and west of the site.

This map shows how the complex would connect into the Boise River Greenbelt with a dotted line north of the site showing a bike and walking path. Kathryn Albertson Park is directly south of the site.

Jayo said the approval process would take at least six months, and construction of the first building would take a year and a half. “Best-case scenario, (it will be) about two years from now when we have a finished product,” Jayo said.

Jayo said he hasn’t heard any recent complaints from the Albertsons heirs. The Scotts did not respond to a phone call from the Statesman requesting comment.

Fears mount for Idaho construction industry as billion-dollar mega-projects move forward

The look and feel of Village at Meridian? This is new plan for CWI’s coming Boise campus

See those big cranes? These are the 3 biggest buildings going up now in downtown Boise

The Idaho Sporting Goods store was a Boise icon. It’s now been demolished. This is why