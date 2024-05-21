From Alberto to William: The complete list of 2024 Atlantic hurricane names

It’s best to stay vigilant and informed during hurricane season. Being prepared can save many from the drastic effects of a hurricane. The hurricane season in the North Atlantic, also known as the Atlantic Hurricane season, is determined by the National Hurricane Center, a research division of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A typical hurricane is a tropical cyclone in the North Atlantic. These tropical cyclones can also be called tropical storms or tropical depressions. The best way to prepare for a hurricane, according to NOAA, is to put together a hurricane kit, check shoddy shutters or roofs for repair or replacing and stay informed.

2024 Atlantic hurricane names

Alberto Helene Oscar Beryl Isaac Patty Chris Joyce Rafael Debby Kirk Sara Ernesto Leslie Tara Francine Milton Valerie Gordon Nadine William

When is hurricane season?

Hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30. The majority of the hurricanes or Atlantic tropical cyclone activity, over 97%, occurs during the six-month season.

The most active month for hurricanes or tropical storms is September while the least active month is May globally, according to NOAA.

This year experts predict an "extremely active" hurricane season, USA TODAY previously reported.

How to prepare for a hurricane: Use this checklist throughout your house

Can hurricanes occur outside the hurricane season?

Some hurricane activity can and does occur outside of the hurricane season, but it only accounts for 3% of the total hurricanes. Hurricanes that occur outside the six-month timeframe are known as subtropical hurricanes.

USA Today reporter Mythili Devarakonda contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: When is hurricane season? Dates you need to know