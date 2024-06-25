Alberto storm brings thunderstorms, lightning to the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Central California had strong thunderstorms move through Monday afternoon. These storms moved in from the southwest and produced a lot of lightning, thunder, and even hail.

These storms also provided a temporary cool down from the triple-digit heat, but the cooler weather didn’t last long. Temperatures warmed up again not long after the storms passed through.

This moisture was from the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto. Alberto formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and strengthened into a tropical storm last Wednesday morning. It made landfall early Thursday morning near Tampico, Mexico, then it weakened.

Our weather pattern today has a strong ridge of high pressure parked over the Southwestern US. The flow around high pressure is in a clockwise motion. The remnant moisture from Alberto was drawn into that flow today, steering those storms right into Central California.

Storms started to impact areas west of I-5 around noon.

By 2 p.m., there were several strong thunderstorms across the Valley and foothills. Many Valley residents were seeing frequent lightning and hearing a lot of thunder.

By 4 p.m., many of the storms were moving out of the Valley, but strong storms were impacting the Sierra.

Some moisture will stick around on Tuesday, but it won’t be a repeat of Monday. The Sierra will get the bulk of the storms on Tuesday, while the Valley deals with more triple-digit heat.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.